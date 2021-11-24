If SP wins, will give farmers who died during protests Rs 25 lakh: Akhilesh

JUST IN
Akhilesh Yadav meets AAP UP incharge, holds discussion for 2022 polls
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav addresses media during a press conference at party office in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said if his party comes to power in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, its government will give Rs 25 lakh each to farmers who died during the farm laws agitation.

"The life of a farmer is priceless because he grows foodgrains for others," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We promise that in 2022, as soon as the Samajwadi Party government comes to power, farmers who died during the agitation against farm laws will be given a 'Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi' of Rs 25 lakh," Yadav added.

The Samajwadi Party has extended support to the farmers' movement against the three farm laws.

First Published: Wed, November 24 2021. 15:39 IST

