Goa polls: Process to shortlist Cong candidates to begin on Nov 26

-
ALSO READ
Revamp on cards for Cong party in Goa ahead of 2022 polls: Kamat
Cong will win Goa elections in 2022, LS polls in 2024: Chidambaram
Atmosphere 'favourable' for Congress in Goa: Chidambaram on 2022 polls
AAP, TMC backed by BJP to divide secular votes in Goa, alleges Cong
Ruling NDA announces candidates for Bihar assembly by-polls
-
The Congress will start the process of shortlisting candidates from November 26 for the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for early 2022, state unit chief Girish Chodankar said on Tuesday.
He said party observer Prakash Rathod would be holding meetings with functionaries of all 40 blocks in the Assembly constituencies to shortlist candidates.
"The process for south Goa will take place on November 26-27, while the north Goa district will submit names of probable candidates on November 28 and December 1. On November 30, the Pradesh Election Committee will meet to discuss the already shortlisted names, while the Screening Committee will meet on December 3-4," he said.
In the absence of any alliance at the moment, candidates would be shortlisted for all 40 seats in the Goa Assembly, Chodankar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor