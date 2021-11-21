2022 UP elections: AIMIM to contest 100 out of 403 assembly seats

-
ALSO READ
AIMIM official Twitter account hacked; profile name changed to 'Elon Musk'
AIMIM to contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls
No alliance with AIMIM for 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls: Mayawati
AIMIM to contest all seats in upcoming civic polls in Maharashtra: Owaisi
Centre misleading people regarding Covid vaccination: AIMIM chief Owaisi
-
Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) announced that it will contest elections on 100 seats out of the 403 assembly seats.
The party said it is in talks with other parties to form an alliance.
Speaking to ANI in Lucknow, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Our party has decided to contest elections on 100 seats. We are in talks with one or two more parties and time will tell, if we form an alliance or not. We are surely in a position to win the elections."
"It is true that in Uttar Pradesh, the presence of AIMIM has become very strong. And today, we are in this position that we will win the election and get lots of votes too, InshaAllah," he said.
Another party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Friday hinted at forming an alliance with Samajwadi Party in the state.
Speaking to ANI on this topic, the RLD president
Jayant Chaudhary said, "By this month-end, we (RLD and Samajwadi Party) will take the decision and will come together."
Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.
Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor