JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » General Elections 2019 » News

Caste no yardstick for MP's farmers, 'kisan' identity matters more in polls
Business Standard

Will not contest Lok Sabha elections in 2019, says Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj was Delhi's first woman chief minister

ANI  |  Indore (Madhya Pradesh) 

Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj | Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) senior leader Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday announced that she will not contest next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a BJP press conference on Tuesday, Swaraj said that while it is the party that decides on such things, she, on her part, has made up her mind not to contest the 2019 general elections.

Swaraj, who has been a Member of Parliament for several years, has, in the past, also held the position of Delhi's Chief Minister from October 13 to December 3, 1998. In fact, she was Delhi's first woman chief minister.

She has also been Informational and Broadcasting Minister in the Centre, spokesperson of the BJP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. During the last two Lok Sabha polls in 2009 and 2014, Swaraj had contested and won from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh.
First Published: Tue, November 20 2018. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements