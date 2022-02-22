Wind blowing in favour of BJP has dashed opposition hopes: Dinesh Sharma

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister on Monday said the is going to break all its previous victory records in the ongoing assembly polls in the state.

"Today, the wind is blowing in support of the Many veterans of rival political parties will have their poll deposits forfeited. The opposition which was planning to cross the electoral river on the plank of casteism and communal polarisation has been washed away," Sharma said at an election meeting here.

The wind blowing in favour of the has dashed the hopes of the opposition, he said.

"The BJP government gave facilities to the people, while governments of the opposition parties gave the pain of loot, murder, dacoity, riots and crimes against women. In the past five years, there were no riots in the state," Sharma said.

He added that during the previous governments, "people were forced to undertake exodus" in western Uttar Pradesh, while under the BJP government, action has been initiated against criminals, and the mafia has fled the state.

Lucknow will vote on February 23.

