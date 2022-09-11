'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' raises Rs 160 crore in two days worldwide

"Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" has crossed the Rs 150 crore-mark in gross box office collection worldwide in the first two days of its release, the makers said Sunday.

Released on September 9, the first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan had collected Rs 75 crore on its opening day.

According to production banners Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the second day figures of "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" stood at Rs 85, bringing up the total collection to Rs 160 crores.

"'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' continues to bring immense joy to the film Industry, theatre owners and audiences and received humongous response from audiences globally and collects Rs. 60 GBOC on Day 2 (Day 1 75 cr + Day 2 85 cr ).

"'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is a big screen experience of all time and a complete family entertainer with action, romance, drama and grand VFX for all age groups," the makers said in a note.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of over Rs 400 crore.

An overwhelmed Mukerji also shared the day two collections on his official Instagram page.

"Pyaar se bada koi Brahmastra nahin hai duniya mein (Love is the biggest Brahmastra in the world).

"Thank you to all our audiences, for spreading Love and Light in Cinemas this weekend," he wrote.

"Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" follows a deejay named Shiva, who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Bachchan features as Guru, Shiva's mentor.

While the movie has received mixed reviews from critics for its story and dialogues, many praised director Ayan Mukerji's larger-than-life vision of the 'Astraverse' which blends Hindu mythology with elements of fantasy, something on par with VFX-dominated Hollywood superhero film franchises.

The film, currently in theatres in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

"RRR" director S S Rajamouli presents "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva" in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)