Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' witnesses slow start at the box office

-
ALSO READ
Will India's box office earnings cross pre-pandemic level this year?
TMS Ep148: Basmati rice, Bollywood earnings, Q4 earnings, fracking
TMS Ep148: Basmati rice, Bollywood earnings, Q4 earnings, fracking
Actor Kangana Ranaut not to appear before Mumbai Police today
Delhi Assembly panel summons Kangana Ranaut over social media posts
-
Kangana Ranaut's action-packed 'Dhaakad' witnessed a slow start at the box office.
According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, 'Dhaakad' made Rs 50 lakh on its opening day.
"#Dhaakad early estimates for All-India Day 1 is Rs 50 Lakhs Nett," Bala tweeted.
On the other hand, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which was released on the same day as Dhaakad, has raked in over Rs 14 crore on the opening day.
"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 brings JOY, gives HOPE, boosts MORALE, revives BIZ... Silences NAYSAYERS, who wrote obituaries of #Bollywood after a string of flops... FANTASTIC Day 1, despite *low ticket pricing*... Emerges #KartikAaryan's BIGGEST OPENER... Fri Rs 14.11 cr. #India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.
'Dhaakad' is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta are also a part of the film.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor