Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to hold wedding reception in Mumbai next week

Did you miss the presence of Bollywood celebrities at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's intimate wedding? Don't worry. The newlyweds are all set to hold a grand reception in Mumbai next week, and you can expect your favourite stars to grace the event.
As per a source, Vicky and Katrina will throw the party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.
The two, who tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur yesterday, were spotted boarding a helicopter to Jaipur airport on Friday morning.
Hours later, Vicky's parents and brother Sunny Kaushal were also clicked by shutterbugs at the Jaipur airport. Actor Sharvari Wagh and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra were also there.
