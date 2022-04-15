KGF: Chapter 2' mints Rs 134 cr on day one at India box office

-
ALSO READ
Tech giant Microsoft to add support for hyperlinks feature to Excel
Tamil Nadu to excavate in Ramanathapuram after Chola period coins discovery
Amara Raja Batteries Q3 consolidated net profit dips 25% to Rs 145 crore
Story of Yash Dhull: Another emerging cricket star from West Delhi
Yash Dhull heroics in U19 WC semis: We have a talismanic captain in making
-
Period action drama KGF: Chapter 2, featuring South star Yash, has collected Rs 134 crore on its opening day in India.
Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the multilingual film released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on Thursday.
The movie was presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.
According to a statement, issued by Excel Entertainment, the film has grossed Rs 134.36 crore of which Rs 63.66 has been earned in the Hindi (speaking market).
KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018.
In addition to Yash, the sequel features Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films.
KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor