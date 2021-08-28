NCB raids Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's residence

-
-
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli's residence here, an official said on Saturday evening.
The action followed the arrest of TV actor Gaurav Dixit by the central anti-drugs agency the day before.
The raid was underway at Kohli's house, the NCB official said without divulging any details.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
