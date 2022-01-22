Oscars 2022 eyeing multiple hosts for the award ceremony

-
After years of hostless Oscar ceremonies, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is eyeing several hosts for the 2022 award show.
As per Variety, the team behind this year's ceremony has reached out to several A-listers to host the show together.
No hosts have been settled on and discussions are still in the early stages. The decision will ultimately be made by the Academy, ABC and producer Will Packer.
The Oscars haven't had a host for the past three years. Jimmy Kimmel was the last host in 2018. The last show telecast that had a string of stars hosting was in 1983 when Walter Matthau, Dudley Moore, Richard Pryor and Liza Minnelli appeared.
Earlier this month, the Academy shared a poll on Twitter, asking fans who they would like to see hosting this year's ceremony.
The tweet read, "If we asked you who would you want to host the Oscars, and this is strictly hypothetical, who would it hypothetically be?"
Thousands of responses poured in including three-time Oscar nominee Angela Lansbury, 'Saturday Night Live' alum Leslie Jones, singer and personality Dionne Warwick, and four-time Emmy nominee Laverne Cox.
Other names including Dwayne Johnson and 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson have previously been thrown into the ring. However, Variety reported that Johnson's schedule wouldn't allow him to take up the hosting gig.
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph have been approached in previous years and are being considered for the 2022 ceremony.
And 'Only Murders in the Building' trio Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are at the very top of the hosting wish list.
Hulu and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich recently told Variety that the trio is at the top of their wishlist, stating, "They have mass appeal. Everybody loves them. They'd be a dream. That said, there's a lot of incredible talent we're considering. We're having ongoing conversations with Will and the Academy about it."
The Oscars 2022 nominations will be announced on February 8 and the award show will air on March 27 on ABC.
