Sajid Nadiadwala organises vaccination drive for over 500 employees

Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees and their families, his spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The vaccination drive was held on Monday and the employees mainly belonged to the crew of Nadiadwala's upcoming movies -- Tiger Shroff's "Heropanti 2", Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bachchan Pandey", Salman Khan-fronted "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali" and "Tadap", featuring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria.
According to the representative, Nadiadwala, the owner mainstream Bollywood banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, will be organising another vaccination drive in the coming days.
"Sajid Nadiadwala gets more than 500 people vaccinated from his employees & their families to the crew of #Heropanti2 #BachchanPandey #Tadap #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali
"A second drive will be carried out soon in this week @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala," read the statement from the spokesperson.
On Monday, the Producers Guild of India (PGI), the association of Indian film, television and digital content producers, announced a vaccination drive for its members and associated production crews beginning from Tuesday.
The guild said the members will be vaccinated over the multi-day drive to be held at Mehboob Studios in suburban Bandra.
The central government launched the nationwide drive in March this year to vaccinate everyone above 60 years of age and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities.
In April, the Maharashtra government announced its decision to provide vaccines to the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.
The state government has suspended all shootings in order to curb the spread of the infection in the state, amid the second wave of COVID-19. Currently, few TV shows and film shoots are happening outside Maharashtra.
On Monday, Maharashtra reported 15,077 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 15, taking the caseload to 57,46,892, while 184 more deaths pushed the toll to 95,344.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
