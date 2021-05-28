Actress Deepika Padukone features on the list of 'Seven Happy Women'

-
New Delhi, May 28 (IANSlife) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has featured in the 'Seven Happy Women' list by Chopard under its 'Happy Diamond' campaign. The other names in the list include Aja Naomi King, Jung Ryeo-Won, Sadie Sink, Anne Nakamura, Dorra Zarrouk and Yang Zi.
Chopard's Co-President and Artistic Director, Caroline Scheufele, has chosen the names with unparalleled influence to embody Happy Diamonds. "Seven Friends of the Maison who represent, each through in their own way, a strong, free, joyful way of living in the world and of owning the spirit of the era. Deepika Padukone, Aja Naomi King, Jung Ryeo-Won, Sadie Sink, Anne Nakamura, Dorra Zarrouk and Yang Zi have all grasped the codes of their time to blaze their trail in a manner that is both singular and generous."
Theirs are powerful voices that resonate with that of Karin Scheufele -- Caroline Scheufele's mother -- who once exclaimed, faced with the first sketches of the future Happy Diamonds: "diamonds are happier when they are free".
The brand quotes: "An indispensable voice, she (Deepika) speaks of the fragility and strength of the human mind, which she describes with great intelligence: 'To accept the highs and the lows. To embrace the various emotions that we are challenged with every single day. And to live a life that is fuelled by authenticity and purpose.' A strong mantra for a free spirit that bears witness to a deep humanity, making her a true global icon."
