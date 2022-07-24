'Some stories have an end', says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Director

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with SPen, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 unveiled
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Galaxy S and Note-series perfectly blended
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 unveiled: Details here
-
Writer and director James Gunn launched the trailer of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' at Comic-Con event 2022.
Gunn during a trailer launch said, "This is the end of that story. I'm sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn't mean everybody dies."
The trailer of the movie begins with them being attacked by Ravagers, led by Gomora. Star Lord tries to win back Gomora but she has no memory of them working together. Adam Warlock makes an appearance, played by Will Poulter, and the trailer ends with a teaser for Rocket's past, as per Deadline.
"I'm pleased to be here," he said before calling Hall H scum. "Thank you for aspiring for how vomitious you all are." "I can't wait to dissect all of you and see what I can learn," he continued.
The trailer explores the origin story of Rocket, as per Deadline.
Castmember Chis Pratt, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter, Maria Balakova (as the Cosmic Space Dog), and Pom Klementieff were present.
The film recently wrapped on the anticipated threequel, which will star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter, Chuk Iwuji. It was revealed last week that 'The Suicide Squad' breakout actor Daniela Melchior.
Production on the Marvel movie kicked off in November of 2021. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith. David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther are co-producers has also joined the cast.
The first two films in the series Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) have generated total revenues of over USD 1.6 billion worldwide. The final instalment of the franchise 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' will premiere on May 5, 2023.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor