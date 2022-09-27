JUST IN
Rupee loses 10% vs USD over a year, FX reserves fall to near 2-yr low
Investors stare at double-digit losses as rupee eats into FPI pie
Rupee ends beyond 81 against dollar for the first time; lags EM peers
Rupee closes at new low against US dollar amid risk-off mood
South Korean assets turn Asia's biggest losers on global recession angst
Indian rupee may sink to 82.50 against towering dollar, funding gap: IDFC
Rupee falls to new low as dollar's rise continues; importers buy greenback
Forex reserves shrink faster than under 2008 global crisis, taper tantrum
Weakening rupee to make import of crude oil, commodities expensive
Rupee has held back very well among peers against dollar: FM Sitharaman
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
What are the implications of Rupee staying beyond 80?
Business Standard

As US dollar retreats, rupee rises 37 paise to 81.30 in early trade

The rupee appreciated 37 paise to 81.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

Topics
Rupee vs dollar | Indian rupee | US Dollar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

rupee swap

The rupee appreciated 37 paise to 81.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.45 against the dollar, then touched 81.30, registering a gain of 37 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee plunged 58 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.67 against the dollar.

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the rupee appreciated against the greenback as the dollar took a breather.

According to experts, focus will now shift to RBI's meeting this week, with its decision due on Friday.

"Most Asian and emerging market peers have started mixed, but a positive start in the equity futures could aid sentiments. The dollar index was marginally weaker, while the Euro, Sterling and the Yen strengthened against the greenback in this Tuesday morning trade," Iyer said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.36 per cent to 113.69.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.57 per cent to USD 84.54 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 176.91 points or 0.31 per cent up at 57,322.13 and the broader NSE Nifty rose 55.95 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,072.25.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,101.30 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rupee vs dollar

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 11:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.