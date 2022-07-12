JUST IN

Major PSU banks to go live on account aggregator system by July-end

Business Standard

Asian countries in talks for settling trade in domestic currencies

Countries to accept trading partners' currency; move aimed at reducing dollar dependence

Topics
Reserve Bank of India | Currency | India trade

Manojit Saha & Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Reserve Bank of India’s fresh steps to permit international trade settlement in rupees comes at a time when several Asian economies such as the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Sri Lanka Myanmar, and also India are in talks with each other to settle trade in their domestic currencies.

First Published: Tue, July 12 2022. 18:17 IST

