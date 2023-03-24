JUST IN
Asian Development Bank to provide Rs 754 cr loan to SAEL Industries

The company aims to grow its portfolio to 3.5 GW over the next four years by adding 100 MW of new biomass and 600 MW of new solar capacity annually

Topics
Asian Development Bank | Bank loans | Power plant

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a loan up to Rs 754 crore to SAEL Industries Ltd for setting up of biomass power plants in Rajasthan.

The lender and SAEL have entered into a loan agreement, according to a release on Friday.

SAEL is a solar and agricultural waste-to-energy company. It has developed a business model where crop residues are used as fuel in waste-to-energy projects.

The company aims to grow its portfolio to 3.5 GW over the next four years by adding 100 MW of new biomass and 600 MW of new solar capacity annually.

"ADB's support will fund the construction of five biomass power plants in the districts of Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu, and Sikar in the state of Rajasthan," SAEL said in the release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 20:44 IST

