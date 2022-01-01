Atul Kumar Goel takes charge as 'officer on special duty' in PNB

-
ALSO READ
Banks Board Bureau recommends Atul Kumar Goel for PNB CEO position
No error of judgment in PNB Housing-Carlyle deal: PNB MD Mallikarjuna Rao
Twitter names resident grievance officer, publishes report under IT rules
Govt not to impose anti-dumping duty on certain copper items import
Govt must cut number of slabs in Customs duty
-
Punjab National Bank on Saturday said Atul Kumar Goel has taken charge as an 'officer on special duty', before taking over as its new MD and CEO next month.
Pursuant to the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India Notification dated December 28, 2021, Atul Kumar Goel has assumed office as Officer on Special Duty in Punjab National Bank, with effect from January 1, 2022, PNB said in a regulatory filing.
Goel will assume office as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank with effect from February 1, 2022, upon the superannuation of S S Mallikarjuna Rao.
Rao's superannuation as MD and CEO of the bank is on January 31, 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU