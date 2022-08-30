JUST IN
BoB issues Rs 2,500 crore AT-1 bonds at 7.88%, cheaper than peers
Finance Ministry to review credit flow in meeting with PSBs today
Govt likely to invite preliminary bids for IDBI Bank stake sale next month
FICCI-IBA survey: Banks say NPAs may rise in MSME sector in next 6 months
Centre may revamp framework for setting state-owned banks' targets
RBI to set up fraud registry to check banking frauds: Executive Director
Gap between slippage and recovery has narrowed: City Union Bank CEO
ICICI, Axis, IDFC First Bank hike deposits rate for above Rs 2 crore
Punjab & Sind Bank's asset quality deterioration to moderate: CRISIL
Bank of Baroda planning to raise Rs 5 billion through perpetual bonds
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Credit cards gain more currency pipping debit cards for e-commerce
Business Standard

BoB issues Rs 2,500 crore AT-1 bonds at 7.88%, cheaper than peers

Four PSU banks have raised Rs 7,800 crore AT-1 bonds so far in FY23 as credit demand booms

Topics
Additional Tier 1 bond | Bank of Baroda | Canara Bank

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Bank of Baroda
File photo: Reuters

Bank of Baroda on Tuesday issued additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds worth Rs 2,474 crore at a cutoff of 7.88 per cent, far lower than the rates at which fellow lenders in the public sector space, such as Canara Bank and Punjab National Bank issued such bonds last month, sources told Business Standard.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Additional Tier 1 bond

First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 18:47 IST

`
.