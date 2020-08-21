JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Ashwani Bhatia appointed Managing Director of SBI up to May 2022
Business Standard

Cabinet secy-led panel interviews 8 candidates for RBI deputy guv's post

This vacancy for RBI deputy governor's post has been reserved for the central bank's internal candidate, who would look after key supervisory and regulatory functions at the Mint Road

Topics
Cabinet Secretary | Reserve Bank of India | Indian Banks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

RBI
The deputy governor gets a fixed salary of Rs 2.25 lakh per month plus allowances.

The Cabinet Secretary-headed panel on Friday interviewed eight candidates for the post of RBI deputy governor which fell vacant in March after N S Vishwanathan demitted office on health grounds, three months ahead of the end of his extended tenure.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC) earlier had a preliminary meeting on August 7 with regard to the selection of a successor for senior-most deputy governor Vishwanathan, sources had said.

The selected name from the interview will be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister, for final approval.

Besides the cabinet secretary, other members of FSRASC include RBI governor, financial services secretary and two independent members.

This vacancy for RBI deputy governor's post has been reserved for the central bank's internal candidate, who would look after key supervisory and regulatory functions at the Mint Road.

ALSO READ: MPC minutes show panel's hawkish turn on inflation, sovereign bonds decline

According to the RBI Act, 1934, the central bank should have four deputy governors -- two from within the ranks, one commercial banker and another an economist to head the monetary policy department.

Currently, the RBI has three deputy governors -- B P Kanungo, M K Jain and Michael Debabrata Patra.

Earlier this year, the government extended Kanungo's tenure by a year with effect from April 3, 2020.

Kanungo, whose term was to end on April 2, had taken charge as a deputy governor in April 2017.

The deputy governor appointments are made for an initial period of three years and the person is eligible for reappointment.

The deputy governor gets a fixed salary of Rs 2.25 lakh per month plus allowances.
First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 23:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU