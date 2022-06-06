JUST IN

Hiccups over the last mile: Biz correspondent model may need overhauling
Reserve Bank of India penalises Punjab & Sind Bank over non-compliance
A Manimekhalai appointed as MD of Union Bank; Saha takes charge of P&S Bank
SBI elevates 7 CGM-ranking officials to deputy managing director rank
YES Bank board approves buyback of overseas bonds up to $200 mn
EMIs to hurt more as PNB, ICICI Bank, HDFC hike interest rates
Time ripe for further transformation to make bank future-ready: SBI chief
Bank of Baroda revises proposed dividend upwards to Rs 2.85 per share
HDFC raises interest rate by 5 bps; ICICI Bank raises MCLR by 30 bps
Punjab National Bank raises benchmark lending rate by 0.15%; EMIs to go up
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks

Liquidity withdrawal expected as RBI set to hikes rates on Wednesday

Business Standard

Canara Bank, Karur Vysya raise lending rates ahead of RBI's MPC review

State-owned Canara Bank has raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 per cent of 5 basis points to 7.40 per cent for one year tenure

Topics
Canara Bank | Karur Vysya Bank | Lending Rates

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Canara Bank, Karur Vysya raise lending rates ahead of RBI's MPC review

Canara Bank and Karur Vysya Bank on Monday said they have revised their lending rates leading to an increase in EMIs linked to the respective benchmarks.

State-owned Canara Bank has raised the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.05 per cent of 5 basis points to 7.40 per cent for one year tenure.

The bank has also raised the MCLR rate for 6 months tenure to 7.35 per cent from 7.30 per cent.

The new rates are effective from June 7, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Most of the loans are linked to one year tenure.

Meanwhile, private sector lender Karur Vysya Bank in a separate filing said that it has revised the Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) by 40 basis points to 13.75 per cent and the base rate by similar percentage points to 8.75 per cent.

These are the old benchmarks for lending before the MCLR regime.

Currently, banks follow external benchmarks or repo linked lending rates to disburse loans.

The rate hike comes days ahead of the RBI monetary policy review. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by the RBI Governor expected to raise rates on Wednesday to tame inflation, which have been above the comfort level for the past four months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Canara Bank

First Published: Mon, June 06 2022. 17:07 IST

`
.