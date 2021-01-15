Citigroup quarterly profit beats estimates as loan loss provisions slow

-
ALSO READ
Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3
JPMorgan profit jumps 42% on reserve release, investment banking strength
Indian banks' loans rose 6.1% in two weeks to Dec 18, shows RBI data
Indian banks' bad loans may rise significantly: Financial stability report
Karnataka Bank third quarter net profit rises 10% to Rs 135 crore
-
Citigroup Inc reported a 7% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday but easily beat Wall Street expectations, as an improving economic outlook allowed it to release cash it had previously set aside for bad loans.
The New York-based bank earned $4.63 billion, or $2.08 a share, down from $5 billion, or $2.15 a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected profit of $1.34 per share, according to Refinitiv data.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU