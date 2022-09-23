Customers must report unauthorised transactions immediately: SBI chief

JUST IN
UPI Lite: A payment method that allows you to pay without PIN or internet
Business Standard

Topics
sbi | Cyber fraud transactions | Cybercrime

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara
SBI chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara

Warning against mounting cyber crime cases across the country, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara said customers should be informed to report any unauthorised transaction immediately so that it can be checked timely.

Khara asserted that customer service should be given the utmost priority and urged customers of the bank to remain aware for checking the rise of cybercrime cases.

"They should inform them that unauthorized transactions, if any, should be immediately informed to toll-free number 18001-2-3-4 so that proper action can be taken on time," an SBI release said on Friday.

The SBI chairman arrived here on Thursday to take part in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of the lender.

He also explained how the bank is providing a high level of service to customers through the YONO app and other digital mediums.

Khara appreciated the use of YONO among the customers and said "we are giving better service to the customers through digital technology."

Praising the work in the field of social service done by SBI Bhopal Circle, Khara said the bank is very sensitive towards its social responsibilities and has always been at the forefront in this field.

At a function at SBI's Local Head Office (LHO), Khara handed over cheques to three schools and two Aanganwadis, among others.

He also handed over symbolic keys for 11 e-rickshaws to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee for use in the 900-metre corridor around the Mahakal Mandir to reduce the carbon footprint.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 23:00 IST

`
