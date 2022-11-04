JUST IN
DCB Bank raises MCLR rates across tenors by 27 basis points to 10.23%
Bank of India Q2 net income falls 10% to Rs 960 cr on higher provisioning
HDFC retail loan demand at 8-year high, standalone net profit rises 18%
BOI Q2 net down 8.65% YoY on rise in provisions for standard assets
Bank of England makes biggest rate hike in 30 years to beat inflation
Indian Bank Q2 net up 13% to Rs 1,225 cr as provisions for bad loans fall
UCO Bank Q2 net rises 145% to Rs 504 crore, gross NPA declines to 6.58%
DBS Bank India seeks three-fold jump in gold loan portfolio in 5 yrs: Exec
YES Bank to transfer Rs 48,000 cr stressed loans to JC Flowers by end Nov
Banks' reliance on deposits increases amid strong credit growth
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Axis AMC eyes Rs 200 crore from new state securities-focused fund
Business Standard

DCB Bank raises MCLR rates across tenors by 27 basis points to 10.23%

The benchmark one-year MCLR rate will be priced at 10.23% from Saturday against the existing rate of 9.96%

Topics
DCB bank | MCLR | MCLR rates

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DCB Bank
The one-year tenor MCLR is used to price most of the consumer loans, such as housing, auto and personal

Private sector DCB Bank has revised upwards the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 27 basis points across tenors.

The revised rates will come to effect from November 5, 2022, DCB Bank said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The benchmark one-year MCLR rate will be priced at 10.23 per cent from Saturday against the existing rate of 9.96 per cent.

The one-year tenor MCLR is used to price most of the consumer loans, such as housing, auto and personal.

The one, three and six-month tenor MCLRs will be 9.63 per cent, 9.79 per cent and 10.02 per cent, respectively. While the overnight tenor MCLR will be 9.58 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DCB bank

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.