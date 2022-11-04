DCB Bank raises MCLR rates across tenors by 27 basis points to 10.23%

Private sector has revised upwards the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 27 basis points across tenors.

The revised rates will come to effect from November 5, 2022, said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The benchmark one-year rate will be priced at 10.23 per cent from Saturday against the existing rate of 9.96 per cent.

The one-year tenor is used to price most of the consumer loans, such as housing, auto and personal.

The one, three and six-month tenor MCLRs will be 9.63 per cent, 9.79 per cent and 10.02 per cent, respectively. While the overnight tenor will be 9.58 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)