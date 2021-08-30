Depositors of stressed banks to get up to Rs 5 lakh back from Nov 30

-
ALSO READ
Depositors of PMC, other banks to benefit from DICGC Bill: FM Sitharaman
Ray of hope for PMC depositors as Centrum roped in for revival
Centrum seeks 20 years to repay DICGC for settling depositors' claims
Protesters are not terrorists
PMC Bank gets some cooperative support, but revival to take time
-
Depositors of stressed banks like Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank are now set to get up to Rs 5 lakh back from November 30 as the government has notified the amendment to the DICGC Act.
Parliament earlier this month passed the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 ensuring that account holders get up to Rs 5 lakh within 90 days of the RBI imposing moratorium on the banks.
The amount of Rs 5 lakh would be provided by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).
The government has notified September 1, 2021 as the date on which the provisions of the Act shall come into force, according to a gazette notification dated August 27, 2021.
"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2021 (30 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 1st day of September, 2021, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," it said.
Consequently, 90 days from the effective date is November 30, 2021 for depositors to get their funds back.
The first 45 days are meant for the bank, which has come under stress, to collect all the details of the accounts where the claims will have to be made. This will then be forwarded to the insurance company, which in real-time will check it all up, and nearer the 90th day, depositors will get the money, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said.
The benefit will also accrue to the depositors of 23 cooperative banks which are in financial stress and on which the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed certain restrictions.
DICGC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the RBI, provides insurance cover on bank deposits.
At present, it takes 8-10 years for the depositors of a stressed bank to get their insured money and other claims.
Though the RBI and the Centre keep monitoring the health of all banks, there have been numerous recent cases of lenders, especially cooperative banks, being unable to fulfil their obligations towards the depositors due to the imposition of a moratorium by the RBI.
Last year, the government increased the insurance cover on deposits by five times to Rs 5 lakh. The enhanced deposit insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh came into effect from February 4, 2020.
Every bank used to pay 10 paise as an insurance premium per Rs 100 of deposit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU