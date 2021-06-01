Edelweiss boosts co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India for MSME

Retail Ltd (ERFL) on Tuesday announced strengthening of its co-lending partnership with for priority sector lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

can now avail of collateral free business loans up to Rs 50 lakh as against Rs 10 lakh earlier.

Additionally, they can also avail of loan against property up to Rs 10 crore. Building on the success of their partnership, the lenders have collaborated to introduce specially designed products with increased loan limits for the MSME segment.

Mehernosh Tata, CEO of Retail Finance, said the initiative is aimed towards unlocking higher business value and delivering a digitally enhanced experience to MSME borrowers.

"This arrangement is a win-win for MSMEs, the bank and us. It will help channelise credit to the priority sector as we step up lending in a credit starved economy."

Tata said this will expand the reach to underserved markets, enabling priority sector borrowers to get credit at lower costs.

As the country gradually moves out of Covid pandemic, the credit offered through the partnership will provide with access to cost effective capital, aiding their economic revival and growth, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)