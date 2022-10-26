JUST IN
Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 82.81 to dollar amid easing crude prices
Rupee gains 26 paise against US dollar tracking positive trend in equities
Dollar shakes off suspected Japan intervention; stocks brace for earnings
Rupee weakens nearly 10% by end of Samvat 2078 on global pressures
RBI received good response from countries for rupee trade: T Rabi Sankar
Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 82.88 against dollar amid strong greenback
India's foreign exchange reserves at lowest level since July 2020
Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.91 against dollar as US currency firm in markets
RBI intervenes to claw rupee back from fresh intraday low vs dollar
Rupee to drop further to 84.50 against dollar by year-end: Poll
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 500-crore IPO
Business Standard

Ethereum's dominance in global crypto market up 20% after 'Merge' upgrade

The dominance of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, is up 20 per cent in the global crypto market following the 'Merge', a report shpowed on Wednesday

Topics
cryptocurrency | Ethereum upgrade

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Ethereum
Photo: Reuters

The dominance of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, is up 20 per cent in the global crypto market following the 'Merge', a report shpowed on Wednesday.

The historic upgrade of Ethereum, known as the 'Merge', last month will create a more energy-efficient network based on the second largest cryptocurrency with a promise to save the environment.

According to niche news publisher BanklessTimes.com, the Ethereum merge created a lot of Buzz, with every crypto lover patiently awaiting its arrival.

The Merge has been a success, and Ethereum's dominance in the market is increasing, said the report.

"Ethereum dominance is rising as we expected. The environmentally friendly approach it took identifies well with crypto users. Besides, more people are adopting Ethereum than Bitcoin due to the Merge. The pace is set, and Ethereum will continue to rise," said Jonathan Merry, CEO of BanklessTimes.com.

Currently, the blockchain is preparing for the Shanghai upgrade. Ethereum anticipates going through the "Surge," "Verge," and "Purge" after the Shanghai upgrade.

Surge is the application of "sharding" technology. The technology will enhance Ethereum's maximum transaction processing pace from 15 to 20 transactions per second to over 100,000.

Next is the verge, which is the planned application of a mathematical proof called "Verkle trees." The App will allow nodes on the blockchain to function without downloading the entire chain's history. Lastly, the purge will remove all legacy data from the chain. Combining these three improvements will create a better Ethereum blockchain.

Some have said that Ethereum will one day take Bitcoin's place in market capitalisation, an event referred to as "the Flippening."

"The post-Merge era will be very critical for Ethereum. The coin is expected to hit new all-time highs as it takes over the crypto space," the report mentioned.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cryptocurrency

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 18:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.