Centre unlikely to infuse any capital into the PSBs in FY23: Report
Rupee gains 26 paise against US dollar tracking positive trend in equities

The rupee appreciated 26 paise to 82.62 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Indian rupee
Photo: Bloomberg

The rupee appreciated 26 paise to 82.62 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.71 against the dollar, then gained some ground to quote at 82.62, a gain of 26 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee slipped 9 paise to close at 82.88 against the dollar.

The forex market was closed on Monday on account of Diwali.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.12 per cent to 111.85.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.28 per cent to USD 93.52 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 51.96 points or 0.09 per cent higher at 59,883.62. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 23.80 points or 0.13 per cent to 17,754.55.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 153.89 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 10:31 IST

