Federal Bank gets RBI nod to re-appoint Shyam Srinivasan as MD for 3 yrs

Private sector on Friday said it has received approval from the to re-appoint as its MD and CEO for three years.

Srinivasan took charge as MD and CEO of the lender on September 23, 2010.

"We wish to inform you that the approval from Reserve Bank of India has been received on July 9, 2021 for the re-appointment of as the MD & CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from September 23, 2021 till September 22, 2024," said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier in July 2020, the South-based lender had received RBI's nod for reappointment of Srinivasan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer till September 22, 2021.

He had joined with the experience of over 20 years with leading multinational in India, Middle East and South East Asia. He has significant expertise in retail lending, wealth management and small and medium enterprises (SME) banking, it said.

Srinivasan is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and Regional Engineering College, Tiruchirapally.

