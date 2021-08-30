GIC Housing Finance's bad loans spike to 11.4% in Q1, solvency weakens

-
ALSO READ
NBFC disbursement to dip by 50-60% in Q1FY22, bad loans set to rise: Icra
Bad loan recognition likely to weigh on stocks of public sector banks
Second Covid wave to push up NPAs for NBFCs, impact collections: Icra
Of Covid deaths, bank deposits and bad loans
Second wave of Covid-19 to increase bad debts of NBFCs, HFCs: ICRA
-
A sharp rise in bad loans to 11.4 per cent in June 2021 from 7.4 per cent in March 2021 has weakened GIC Housing Finance’s (GIC HF’s) solvency and profitability.
With the second wave of Covid-19 coming in April 2021, the country again witnessed a series of lockdowns, which impacted the cash flows of borrowers.
Also, the company, which lends predominantly to the salaried class, was unable to collect from borrowers. This led to a sudden rise in slippages and weakening of solvency and profitability metrics.
Rating agency ICRA downgraded its rating for long-term bank lines and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to “AA” from “AA+”.
The deterioration in the asset quality would further impact GICHF’s earnings profile, and consequently, its internal capital generation.
ICRA said with relatively muted growth expectations, the company would not need growth capital in the short term. Its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) stood at 17.14 per cent as on June 30, 2021, which is above the regulatory requirement of 14 per cent.
The company has enough headroom to raise tier II capital as all of the capital is currently in the form of tier I capital.
Gross NPAs rose to 11.4 per cent in June 2021 from 5.64 per cent in June 2020. Net NPAs shot up from 3.05 per cent in June 2020 to 7.86 per cent in June 2021. Housing loan book has shrunk in 12 months to Rs 12,045 crore in June 2021 from Rs 12,781 crore a year ago, according to a filing with the BSE.
ICRA said the company had strengthened underwriting processes in the last two years. Loans given under the new framework have performed better than the earlier originations and the management has taken steps to recover from stressed accounts. The ultimate losses on these accounts would be low, given the secured nature of these loans.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU