JUST IN

Rupee advanes 18 paise to 76.15 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early session
Rupee gives up early gains as importers buy dollars; bonds steady
Rupee declines 28 paise to 76.46 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slumps 26 paise to 76.10 against US dollar in early trade
RBI likely to adopt hands-off approach in foreign exchange market
India's forex reserves dip by $9.64 billion, the biggest drop in 2 years
India's forex reserves decline 1.53% by $9.65 bn to $622.27 bn
Rupee stages strong comeback after hitting an all-time low on March 7
RBI remains net seller of US dollars in January; sells $771 million
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News

RBI directs banks and non-banks to geotag payment touch points

Business Standard

Gold, asset devaluation pulls India's forex reserve down by $2.597 bn

Reserve Bank of India data showed that India's forex reserves fell to $619.678 billion from $622.275 billion reported for the previous week

Topics
india forex reserve | IMF | RBI

IANS  |  Mumbai 
Forex reserves falling below $400 billion not a worry, say experts

Devaluation of gold and other asset classes pulled India's foreign exchange reserves lower by $2.597 billion during the week that ended on March 18.

Reserve Bank of India data showed that India's forex reserves fell to $619.678 billion from $622.275 billion reported for the previous week.

The country's forex reserves consist of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.

On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $703 million to $553.656 billion. Similarly, the value of the country's gold reserves decreased by $1.831 billion to $42.011 billion, while the SDR value fell by $62 million to $18.865 billion.

On the other hand, the country's reserve position with the IMF remained flat at $5.146 billion.

"India's FX reserves decreased by $2.60 billion to $619.68 billion in the week ending 18th March largely due to valuation effects in gold by $1.8 billion and $0.7 billion in foreign currency," said Sajal Gupta, Head Fx & Rates, Edelweiss.

"The week prior to that, the FX reserves had decreased by $9.65 billion to $622.27 billion."

--IANS

rv/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on india forex reserve

First Published: Fri, March 25 2022. 21:42 IST

`
.