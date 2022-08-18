JUST IN
Microfinance loans grow 24% YoY in Q1 of FY23; credit quality stable
HDFC Bank may introduce credit scores for third-party vendors

Latest Reserve Bank of India data showed that in 2021-22, frauds to the tune of Rs 60,414 crore were reported, down 56.28 per cent from Rs 1.38 trillion in 2020-21

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

HDFC Bank is in preliminary talks with leading cyber-security companies to introduce cyber-security scores for its third-party vendors and minimise the incidence of fraud, Chief Information Security Officer Sameer Ratolikar said.

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 01:38 IST

