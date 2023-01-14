JUST IN
India lets banks use face recognition, iris scan for transactions: Rpts
Piyush Goyal calls for redoubling efforts at WTO for TRIPS waiver
Credit growth of scheduled commercial banks tapers off in December
BHIM dilemma: Transaction value high, but volumes way lower than rivals
Bank of Baroda hikes interest rates on retail term deposits by up to 65 bps
Ind-Ra upgrades issuer rating for Bank of India, cites capital position
RBI open to non-bank arms route to end stalemate with ESMA: Report
Here's why private banks' SME credit has grown four times faster than PSBs'
5-day week: Bank unions call nationwide strike on January 30, 31
Banks want CRR, SLR, priority sector exemption for sovereign green bonds
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
India lets banks use face recognition, iris scan for transactions: Rpts
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

HDFC Bank's profit rises 18.5% to Rs 12,260 crore in Q3, NII grows 24.6%

otal income on a standalone basis rose to Rs 51,207.61 crore in the October-December quarter of FY23

Topics
HDFC Bank | private sector banks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

At present, the headroom for FPI investment in HDFC Bank is 7.5 per cent
Representative Image

The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18.5 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 12,259.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 10,342.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total income on a standalone basis rose to Rs 51,207.61 crore in the October-December quarter of FY23, as against Rs 40,651.60 crore in the same period of the previous financial year, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On the asset quality side, bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) remained flat at 1.23 per cent of gross advances as of December 30, 2022.

Net NPAs too was flat at 0.33 per cent as compared to 0.37 per cent at the end of December 2021.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were Rs 2,806.4 crore as against Rs 2,994 crore for the year-ago quarter, it said.

Net interest income (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 grew by 24.6 per cent to Rs 22,987.8 crore from Rs 18.443.5 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, it said.

Core net interest margin was at 4.1 per cent on total assets, and 4.3 per cent based on interest earning assets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on HDFC Bank

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 14:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.