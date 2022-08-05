JUST IN
Axis Bank to wind up UK subsidiary after deal with OpenPayd fails
Ahead of festive season, lenders have a new worry of sub-9% deposit growth
Moody's upgrades Yes Bank rating, changes outlook to 'stable': Here's why
Yes Bank charts growth roadmap after raising $1 bn from two PE investors
No need to pay off parent firm's liabilities on day 1 of merger: HDFC Bank
Federal Bank becomes 1st to list Payment Gateway on new tax platform
What is an Encumbrance Certificate?
AU SFB launches QIP to raise Rs 2.5k cr; sets floor price at Rs 590.8/share
All 12 public sector banks go live on account aggregator network
SBI likely to issue Rs 7,000-cr additional tier-I bonds by August-end
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
India OIS rates jump by at least 15 basis points on RBI rate hike
Business Standard

HDFC raises Rs 8.7k cr as 'social loan' to fund affordable housing segment

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday said it has raised USD 1.1 billion (around Rs 8,700 crore) from a clutch of investors under 'Syndicated Social Loan Facility' to cater to affordable housing

Topics
HDFC group | HDFC Ltd | housing loan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The strategy to rapidly expand branch networks comes at a time when all other banks are going digital

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday said it has raised USD 1.1 billion (around Rs 8,700 crore) from a clutch of investors under 'Syndicated Social Loan Facility' to cater to the affordable housing segment in the country.

The country's largest mortgage lender by asset size said it has raised the amount by way of external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

"This landmark financing further promotes HDFC's longstanding mission to be the leading provider of housing finance in India. Proceeds from the social loan would go towards financing affordable housing loans," the company said in a release.

MUFG Bank Ltd (MUFG) is the lead social loan coordinator for this transaction along with being one of the Mandated Lead Arranger and Borrowers (MLAB), it said.

CTBC Bank, Mizuho Bank, State Bank of India and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation are the other MLABs and joint social loan coordinators.

This is India's largest social financing issuance, the largest social loan globally, the first social ECB loan out of India and the largest ECB loan deal from a Housing Finance Company/private NBFC in India, HDFC said.

External Commercial Borrowings are instruments used by domestic entities to raise capital from overseas markets in Indian rupee or any other permitted foreign currency.

Since its inception in 1977, the largest mortgage lender by asset size in the country has financed 95 lakh housing units and has a gross loan book of Rs 6.7 lakh crore.

"Affordable housing is a critical component of quality infrastructure as also a growth driver for the real estate industry and the economy at large given its strong linkages to nearly 300 industries. It contributes to capital formation, employment, and income opportunities," Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Ltd, said on the borrowing programme.

He said a boost to affordable housing will play a significant role towards the 'Housing for All' objective of the government.

"The aspiration to own a home is inherent in every household. In India, housing will play an important role as a catalyst for growth with increased demand for affordable housing, Parekh said further.

HDFC terms the social loan as a 'landmark financing' which promotes the company's longstanding mission to be the leading provider of housing finance in India.

Loans by the company have assisted over 314,000 beneficiaries, mostly in affordable housing, under the CLSS (credit-linked subsidy schemes) of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the highest by any financial institution in India, as per HDFC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on HDFC group

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 16:09 IST

`
.