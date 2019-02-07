How govt uses dividend is its decision: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor & senior officials spoke to the media after the sixth bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) review meeting on the rate cut and its measures to improve liquidity. Excerpts: There are concerns on bond market confidence and liquidity crisis, especially for NBFCs.

What are your thoughts? Governor Shaktikanta Das: The RBI is constantly monitoring the liquidity situation and based on requirement, we will ensure that there is no scarcity of liquidity. Deputy Governor Viral Acharya: The RBI has been injecting system-wide liquidity through open market operations ...