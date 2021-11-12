India's forex reserves decline $1.14 billion to $640.8 billion

-
ALSO READ
Forex reserves rise by $1.444 billion to $589.465 billion: RBI data
As India's forex reserves cross $600 bln, liquidity gush to fuel equities
India's forex reserves down by $1.34 billion to $641.113 billion
Forex reserves decline by $908 million to $640.1 billion, shows data
India's foreign exchange reserves slide by over $2.47 billion
-
India's forex reserves decreased by USD 1.145 billion to USD 640.874 billion for the week ended on November 5 on a fall in currency and gold assets, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.
The overall reserves had increased by USD 1.919 billion to USD 642.019 billion for the previous reporting week.
Foreign currency assets, a major part of the overall reserves, decreased by USD 881 million to USD 577.581 billion for the reporting week, the RBI said in the weekly data.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Value of the gold reserves decreased by USD 234 million to USD 38.778 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decreased by USD 17 million to USD 19.287 billion.
The country's reserve position with the IMF decreased by USD 14 million to USD 5.228 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU