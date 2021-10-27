India's import cover fell to 15.8 months in June 2021, says RBI

India's foreign exchange reserve cover has fallen to 15.8 months at the end of June 2021, from 17.4 months at end-March 2021, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

The ratio of short-term debt to reserves, which was 17.5 per cent at end-March 2021, declined to 16.8 per cent at end-June 2021.

The ratio of volatile capital flows (including cumulative foreign portfolio inflows and outstanding short-term debt) to reserves declined from 69.0 per cent at end-March 2021 to 65.5 per cent at end-June 2021, according to the RBI's half yearly report on management of released on Wednesday.

At the end of September 2021, India's stood at 635.36 billion.

As at end-September 2021, the Reserve Bank held 743.84 metric tonnes of gold. Of this, 451.54 metric tonnes of gold was held overseas with the Bank of England and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), while 292.30 tonnes of gold was held domestically.