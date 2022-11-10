JUST IN
Govt to exit Axis Bank with 1.55% stake sale, expects to garner Rs 4,000 cr
Dhanlaxmi appoints 3 new directors in board, paves the way for rights issue
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 profit jumps to Rs 16 cr on lower bad loan provisions
Indian Overseas Bank to revise rates on retail term deposits from Thursday
Bank of Maharashtra raises one-year MCLR by 10 bps for select tenor loans
Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of Maharashtra hike MCLR by up to 25 bps
What's behind the optimism in India's banking sector?
Banks scantly pricing risks as they scurry to garner deposits: SBI report
UAE-based Emirates NBD invests $100 mn more in India, opens 2 more branches
PSBs' Q2 net profits zoom 50% YoY on steady rise in interest income
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
National Payments Corporation introduces BHIM App open source license model
Business Standard

Indian govt to sell 1.55% stake in Axis Bank via offer for sale: SUUTI

Floor price for the offer is 830.63 rupees per share, it added. The offer will be concluded over Thursday and Friday, with non-retail investors bidding on first day and retail investors on second day

Topics
indian government | Axis Bank | Stake sale

Reuters  |  MUMBAI 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is to sell a 1.55% stake in Axis Bank through an offer for sale, a government investment vehicle, the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India, said on Wednesday.

SUUTI will sell 46.5 million shares in Axis Bank representing 1.55% of its equity, it said.

The floor price for the offer is 830.63 rupees per share, it added. The offer will be concluded over Thursday and Friday, with non-retail investors bidding on the first day and retail investors on the second day.

Axis Bank shares closed on Wednesday at 874.35 rupees per share. The news came after market close.

Based on shareholding data available on the Bombay Stock Exchange, SUUTI held a 1.55% stake in the bank, suggesting it will completely exit this via the offer for sale.

The shareholding was transferred to the investment vehicle in 2003 when a scheme of the Unit Trust of India failed and was bailed out.

At the time, the fund held investments in more than 40 companies. It has slowly been exiting these since then.

 

(Reporting by Ira Dugal in Mumbai. Editing by Jane Merriman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on indian government

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.