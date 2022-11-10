Indian govt to sell 1.55% stake in Axis Bank via offer for sale: SUUTI

-
ALSO READ
UTI AMC falls 5% as co denies reports of stake sale to Tata Group
UTI AMC's shares soar 15% on reports of Tata AMC eyeing 45% stake
Investors could continue to allocate to equity funds, says UTI AMC CIO
Sebi allows mutual funds to resume investing in international stocks
Axis AMC sacks chief dealer Viresh Joshi over front-running allegations
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India is to sell a 1.55% stake in Axis Bank through an offer for sale, a government investment vehicle, the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India, said on Wednesday.
SUUTI will sell 46.5 million shares in Axis Bank representing 1.55% of its equity, it said.
The floor price for the offer is 830.63 rupees per share, it added. The offer will be concluded over Thursday and Friday, with non-retail investors bidding on the first day and retail investors on the second day.
Axis Bank shares closed on Wednesday at 874.35 rupees per share. The news came after market close.
Based on shareholding data available on the Bombay Stock Exchange, SUUTI held a 1.55% stake in the bank, suggesting it will completely exit this via the offer for sale.
The shareholding was transferred to the investment vehicle in 2003 when a scheme of the Unit Trust of India failed and was bailed out.
At the time, the fund held investments in more than 40 companies. It has slowly been exiting these since then.
(Reporting by Ira Dugal in Mumbai. Editing by Jane Merriman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU