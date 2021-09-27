Indian Rupee ends 15 paise lower at 73.83 against US dollar

-
ALSO READ
Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 on weaker US dollar today
Rupee depreciates 27 paise to 73.17 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciattes 16 paise to 73.07 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.72 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 74.61 against US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee weakened by 15 paise to close at 73.83 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday as a stronger greenback against key rivals and rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.
Besides, multiple bouts of volatility on domestic equities front and mixed cues from global financial markets brought the rupee more under pressure, analysts observed.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a weak note at 73.70 and slid to the day's lowest level at 73.84 a dollar towards the fag-end of the session. For a brief period, it ventured into positive territory and touched a high of 73.60.
The domestic unit finally settled the day at 73.83 a dollar, showing a drop of 15 paise over its previous close. On Friday, the currency had closed 4 paise down at 73.68 against the US dollar.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.11 per cent to 93.42.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended marginally higher by 29.41 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 60,077.88. Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed the day 1.90 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 17,855.10.
Meanwhile, global crude oil benchmark Brent futures advanced 1.29 per cent to USD 78.23 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 442.49 crore, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU