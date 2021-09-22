Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.72 against US dollar in early trade

-
ALSO READ
Rupee depreciates 33 paise to 73.65 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee strengthens by 8 paise to 72.54 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 2 paise higher at 73.66 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 74.61 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee inches 5 paise higher at 73.45 against US dollar in early trade
-
The Indian rupee depreciated 11 paise to 73.72 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking a strong greenback in the overseas market.
Forex traders said a positive trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, but firm crude oil prices and broad strength in the US dollar index dragged the local unit down.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.70 against the dollar, then fell further to 73.72, registering a decline of 11 paise from the last close.
In the previous session on Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 73.61 against the US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 93.27.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,041.92 crore, as per exchange data.
According to Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors fund flows into the market are "good enough but getting absorbed by the RBI".
"All are watching out for today's US Fed meeting with great interest. Exporters will sell near to 73.80 and importers will buy near to 73.50," Bhansali noted.
The US Fed meeting outcome will be announced later in the day. Forex traders are awaiting cues on taper timeline and US Fed's new projections on interest rates.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share index was trading 164.86 points or 0.28 per cent higher at 59,170.13. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was trading 44.45 points or 0.25 per cent up at 17,606.45.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 1.02 per cent to USD 75.12 per barrel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU