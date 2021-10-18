Indian Rupee settles 9 paise lower at 75.35 against US Dollar

-
ALSO READ
Rupee gains 12 paise to 75.25 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 13 paise to settle at 73.29 on weaker US dollar today
Rupee depreciates 27 paise to 73.17 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee depreciattes 16 paise to 73.07 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slips 11 paise to 73.72 against US dollar in early trade
-
The rupee ended 9 paise lower at 75.35 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking stronger greenback against key rivals overseas and rising global crude oil prices.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened on a steady note and later traded in a narrow range of 75.24 to 75.38 against the American currency.
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 75.26 against the US dollar. The forex market was closed on Friday for Dussehra' holiday.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.19 per cent at 94.12.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.11 per cent to USD 85.80 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex surged 459.59 points or 0.75 per cent to end at 61,765.59; while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 138.50 points or 0.76 per cent to settle at 18,477.05.
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market on Thursday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,681.60 crore, as per exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU