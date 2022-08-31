Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala, SBI executives are at every corner office

-
ALSO READ
SBI Q4 result: Profit rises 41% to Rs 9,113 cr; Rs 7.10-dividend announced
SBI Q1 preview: Treasury loss, subdued loan growth may cloud profitability
SBI Q4 profit may rise over 60% YoY but NIM could contract mildly: Analysts
Analysts cut target prices on SBI stock as lender misses Q4 estimates
SBI Q1 review: Analysts cut earnings estimate to factor MTM loss, weak NIM
-
From Jammu & Kashmir Bank’s managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Baldev Prakash to JK Shivan, MD and CEO of Dhanlaxmi Bank, and PVSLN Murty, North Eastern Development Finance Corporation’s chairman and MD — SBI executives are occupying the corner office across the length and breadth of the country. Some of them are also with global bodies.
At least three public sector banks (PSBs) have former SBI executives as MD & CEO at present — Sanjiv Chadha of Bank of Baroda, Partha Pratim Sengupta of Indian Overseas Bank and Soma Sankara Prasad of UCO Bank.
Apart from Prakash and Shivan, there are a clutch of private sector banks which are headed by ex-SBI officers. Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO of IDBI Bank, who earlier was MD & CEO of Lakshmi Vilas Bank, was a deputy managing director with SBI.
Prashant Kumar, another former deputy managing director of SBI is at the helm of YES Bank. He is credited with stabilising the private lender after a change in ownership two years ago.
B Ramesh Babu, a former SBI deputy MD, is the MD & CEO of Tamil Nadu’s Karur Vysya Bank. There was a time when ICICI Bank was seen as a factory that produces CEOs.
Chanda Kochhar, Shikha Sharma, Renuka Ramnath, Vishakha Mulye, Sonjoy Chatterjee and V. Vaidyanathan are all from ICICI Bank.
But the trend changed when the government allowed SBI deputy managing directors to become MD & CEO of PSBs, a few years back. The move saw a lot of SBI executives getting appointed as CEOs in other PSBs.
Interestingly, after allowing SBI deputy MDs at other PSBs, the government also planned to make executive directors of PSBs eligible for SBI MD post. However, that proposal did not see light of the day.
There are many former SBI executives, who are heading non-banking entities also. Padmaja Chunduru was also deputy MD of SBI before she became the MD & CEO of Indian Bank. Chunduru is now MD & CEO of National Securities Depository Limited.
What makes SBI officers leaders?
The size and spread of the institution, said Karnam Sekar, who was also a deputy MD of SBI and then became CEO of Dena Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.
“The training is very rigorous and they get exposed to different locations and functions. If you take my example, I have worked in the South, North East and …North. They rotate people to various geographies. And, we get various business exposures,” said Sekar, independent director and non-executive chairman, NARCL. Two other former SBI managing directors are non-executive chairmen of two institutions.
PK Gupta is with Utkarsh Small Finance Bank and Arijit Basu is with HDB Financial, an HDFC Bank subsidiary. Then, there is Arundhati Bhattacharya, former SBI chairperson, who is chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India. Rajnish Kumar, former SBI chairman, is now the chairman of Bharat Pe.
Anshula Kant, who was the chief financial officer (CFO) of SBI, is now with the World Bank Group as managing director and CFO.
Another managing director of SBI, Ashwini Bhatia, is now a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 00:07 IST