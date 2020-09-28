Lakshmi Vilas Bank to be run by 3 independent directors' panel: RBI

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Vilas Bank freezes at 5% lower circuit on Rs 112 crore Q1 loss
Lakshmi Vilas Bank gains 5% on report Clermont Group eyes stake purchase
Lakshmi Vilas Bank reports loss before tax of Rs 112.28 crore in Q1
Lakshmi Vilas Bank receives LoI from Clix Capital for 51% stake purchase
RBI lifts curbs on Bandhan Bank CEO's pay package after promoter cuts stake
-
The Reserve Bank of India has approved that the day-to-day affairs of Lakshmi Vilas Bank will be run by a Committee of Directors (CoD) comprising three independent directors.
The development comes after the shareholders of the bank rejected the reappointment of seven of the directors on the bank's board, including its interim MD and CEO, S. Sundar at its Annual General Meeting on September 25.
In a regulatory filing, the bank said that CoD will exercise the discretionary powers of MD & CEO in the ad-interim which comprises Meeta Makhan, Chairperson of the Committee of Directors, Shakti Sinha, Member and Satish Kumar Kalra, Member.
"On 27th September 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved that, day-to-day affair of the Bank will be run by a Committee of Directors (CoD) composed of three independent directors," it said.
The three are the only directors out of the proposed 10, who were voted for reappointment by the bank's shareholders.
In its regulatory filing late on Sunday evening, the bank again tried to allay concerns regarding the financial standing of the bank.
"With Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of about 262 per cent as on 27th September 2020, against the minimum 100 per cent required by RBI, the deposit-holders, bond-holders, account-holders and creditors are well safe guarded," it said.
--IANS
rrb/sn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU