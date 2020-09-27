RBI policy review, global trends to dictate stocks this week: Analysts

-
ALSO READ
RBI holds rates amid rising inflation: Key announcements and takeaways
RBI's MPC begins deliberations on monetary policy, decisions on Aug 6
MPC members see Covid-19 lockdown dealing a multi-year hit to economy
RBI monetary policy review: Repo rate unchanged at 4%; stance accommodative
RBI governors don't need an MPC but a helpful finance minister
-
Stock markets are expected to consolidate in near-term due to economic uncertainty and a host of factors such as RBI monetary policy, car sales and macroeconomic data and global cues would dictate the direction in this holiday-shortened week, analysts said.
They said that despite a relief rally on Friday markets are likely to remain volatile amid resurging coronavirus cases in Europe.
The RBI's monetary policy review on October 1 and auto sales numbers would be among the key events for investors. The RBI's monetary policy committee will be meeting for three days from September 29.
Indian equity benchmark index Sensex declined by 3.83 per cent or 1,457.16 points and the broad-based Nifty tumbled 4.04 per cent last week.
The stock indices declined for six straight sessions to Thursday, plunging by more than 7 per cent due to growth concerns after resurgence in coronavirus cases globally.
The markets, however, cut short their losses and rallied over 2 per cent on Friday after reports that the US lawmakers were working on a stimulus deal that could be voted on as early as this week.
"We expect market to consolidate in near term given the rising global virus cases, economic uncertainty and continuous FII selling for past few sessions.
"This week, investors would watch out for GDP data of the US and the UK, PMI data for the US on the global front, while on the domestic front RBI's monetary policy along with infrastructure output would provide direction to the market, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
The PMI data for the manufacturing sector is scheduled to come on Thursday.
"This week, participants will be closely eyeing the outcome of MPC's monetary policy review meet scheduled on October 1. Also, they would be eyeing auto sales number which starts pouring in the first week of every month. On the global front, COVID-related updates and performance of world indices will also be in focus," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd said.
Also, updates over the US stimulus measures would be tracked by investors.
Samco Securities, Senior Research Analyst, Nirali Shah said in this holiday-shortened week, markets are expected to be watchful of RBI's MPC meet. Markets will remain closed on Friday for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.
"In spite of the rally seen on Friday, the market is expected to remain volatile and directionless in the absence of solid triggers. Global cues will continue to be in focus as a resurgence in virus cases around the world, leads to more restrictions and more pressure on the economic recovery," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU