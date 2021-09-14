Microfinance loan portfolio rises 4.2% to Rs 2,37,369 cr as of June-end

The industry's gross loan portfolio (GLP) rose 4.2 per cent to Rs 2,37,369 crore as of June 30, 2021, compared with Rs 2,27,727 crore as of June 30, 2020, according to a report by Institutions Network (MFIN).

loan disbursals during the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22 improved significantly to Rs 25,503 crore, compared with Rs 6,186 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

MFIN is an industry association comprising 58 NBFC-MFIs and 39 associates including banks, small banks (SFBs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

It released the Micrometer report for the April-June 2021 quarter on Tuesday.

The report showed that 13 banks hold the largest share of the portfolio in micro-credit with a total loan outstanding of Rs 1,02,405 crore, which is 43.14 per cent of the total micro-credit universe.

NBFC-MFIs are the second-largest provider of micro-credit with a loan amount outstanding of Rs 75,021 crore, accounting for 31.61 per cent of the total industry portfolio.

SFBs have a total loan amount outstanding of Rs 38,624 crore with a total share of 16.27 per cent. NBFCs account for another 7.89 per cent, and other MFIs account for 1.09 per cent of the universe, it said.

As of June 30, 2021, the served 5.68 crore unique borrowers, through 10.30 crore loan accounts, the report showed.

The microfinance active loan accounts decreased by 0.67 per cent during the past 12 months to 10.30 crore as of June 30, 2021, it said.

The report said the gross loan portfolio (GLP) of NBFC-MFIs stood at Rs 76,237 crore as of June 30, 2021, a 6.9 per cent year-on-year rise as compared to Rs 71,301 crore as of June 30, 2020.

Loan amount of Rs 6,511 crore was disbursed in Q1 FY 2021-22 by NBFC-MFIs through 17.97 lakh accounts, compared with Rs 561 crore disbursed in Q1 FY 2020-21 through 1.99 lakh accounts.

NBFC-MFIs received a total of Rs 3,596 crore in debt funding during the April-June quarter of this fiscal, which is 39.6 per cent lower than that in the year-ago period.

Total equity of the NBFC-MFIs grew 11.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 18,660 crore as of June 30, 2021.

