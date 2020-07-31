Moratorium burden easing as Indian economy limps back to normalcy

There is something strange about the moratorium episode. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, nearly 68 per cent of public sector banks’ (PSBs’) outstanding book and 31 per cent of private sector lenders’ books were under moratorium as of April 30. As much as 80 per cent of the individual borrowers of PSBs and 42 per cent of private sector banks had opted for the facility.

For Bandhan Bank, 90 per cent of the loan book was under the moratorium. And yet, after the June quarter, moratorium numbers have nosedived. Bandhan, for example, ...