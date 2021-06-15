National Housing Bank imposes Rs 80,000 fine on PNB Housing Finance

-
ALSO READ
PNB posts net profit of Rs 586 crore in Q4; NII rises 48%
PNB Housing: Fundamentals need to catch up with the stock now, say analysts
Carlyle deal struck after due diligence, says PNB Housing Finance
Regulators to look into PNB Housing Fin's plan to raise Rs 4,000 cr
PNB HF eyes single digit growth in AUM, 15-16% in disbursement in FY22
-
National Housing Bank (NHB) has imposed a penalty of Rs 80,000 on PNB Housing Finance for not complying with loan disbursement norms in 2015.
However, the company has asked the regulator to reconsider the penalty.
In a letter dated June 11, NHB has advised the company to pay a penalty of Rs 80,000 plus GST for non-compliance with policy regarding disbursement of home loans in the year 2015, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The home loan disbursements were related to Pushpban and Chaitraban projects situated at a village in Pune, promoted and developed by DSK.
"The company has made a representation to NHB on June 14, 2021, to reconsider the penalty as this matter was earlier dealt with by the NHB in October 2019 and a caution advice was then issued," PNB Housing Finance said.
Shares of PNB Housing on Tuesday closed at Rs 738.05 apiece on the BSE, down 4.99 per cent from the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU