Nationwide bank strike: Cheques worth Rs 16,500 crore stuck

-
ALSO READ
Data sharing, cybersecurity top concerns for banks, customers: Deloitte
3 PSU banks likely to be out of PCA framework by March: DFS Secretary
Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3
To avoid zombie lending, banks need fully empowered boards: Eco Survey
State-run banks likely to see bad loan additions moderate: Morgan Stanley
-
The two-day nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Union in protest against privatisation of the government banks began on Monday.
The leader of a major union claimed total success impacting the clearance of two crore cheques/instruments worth about Rs 16,500 crore.
"On an average, about 2 crore cheques/instruments worth about Rs 16,500 crore are held up for clearance. Government treasury operations and all normal banking transactions have been affected," C.H. Venkatachalam, General Secretary, All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) said.
According to him, about 10 lakh bank employees struck work signalling their negation of the government's decision to privatise its banks.
The Central government has decided to privatise two public sector banks in addition to IDBI Bank, and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) had given the strike call in protest.
"As per reports reaching us from various states, banking operations have been affected and paralysed in all centres," Venkatachalam said.
"Most of the Branches could not be opened. Clearing of cheques could happen since branches are not accepting cheques for clearance as branches are closed," he said.
He said the strike would continue on Tuesday to save the banks from being taken over by private vested interests.
"The strike to save the savings of our people. The strike is to ensure more loans to priority and weaker sections," Venkatachalam added.
He said the banks are making operational profits and they are showing net loss owing to provisions because the corporate borrowers defaults.
He said during 2019-20 the operating profits of government banks were Rs 1,74,336 crore, provision for doubtful debts Rs 2,00,352 crore and the net loss stood at Rs 26,016 crore.
The UFBU, an umbrella body of nine unions in the banking sector, had given the strike call.
--IANS
vj/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU