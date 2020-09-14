NBFCs need access to credit history like banks, says Gunit Chadha

Two years since setting up shop, APAC Financial Services is considered a non-banking financial company to watch. One of a clutch of niche NBFCs started by former bankers, it wants to be a key player in the micro, small and medium enterprises segment.

Founder GUNIT CHADHA, former chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank (Asia-Pacific), spoke to Raghu Mohan on the road ahead. Edited excerpts: How do you see the post-moratorium stress situation? The moratorium acted as a cushion to borrowers, providing them interim relief, but it was never going to be a long-term solution. ...