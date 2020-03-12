Over 100 people in Yes Bank's 'top management' may lose ESOPs, bonuses

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering clawing back the employee stock options and bonuses issued to the entire top management of YES Bank to date.

A closer look at how the beleaguered bank went about classifying its “top management” is also on the cards, given that there are more than 100 people in this category — several times the number in much larger private banks — and the sharp fluctuations in the same over the years. The first-of-its-kind move will mark the activation of the banking regulator’s ironclad November 4, 2019 guidelines on ...